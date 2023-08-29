What to wear to the 2023 BUTTER festival

Welcome back to another exciting edition of Beauty Beat with T! Today, we have the fabulous Temara Payton in the spotlight, ready to share her expert insights on the perfect wardrobe choices for the upcoming fine art festival, BUTTER.

As the festival season gets into full swing, Temara’s tips are bound to be a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Whether you’re a seasoned festival-goer or a newcomer looking to make a stylish statement, Temara will guide you through the art of dressing to impress amid a sea of creativity and culture. Get ready to elevate your festival fashion game and turn heads at BUTTER!

Over the Labor Day weekend, BUTTER will take center stage as a multi-day fine art fair orchestrated by GANGGANG. This extraordinary event showcases the artistic creations of Black visual artists hailing from Indiana and various corners of the nation.

GANGGANG, a cultural development and creative advocacy organization, is committed to reshaping systems and cities by placing beauty, culture, and equity at the core. They’re pushing the boundaries of equity through initiatives like BUTTER.

Happening in Indianapolis at 1060 N. Capitol Ave., BUTTER is a manifestation of respect and amplification for the talents of Black artists. It emerges as a fresh paradigm for achieving economic justice in the realm of arts and becomes a driving force for profound career transformations

BUTTER is not just about celebrating art; it’s also an opportunity to showcase your own unique style. With Temara’s guidance, you’ll discover how to strike that perfect balance between comfort and chic, ensuring you’re not only appreciating the art but becoming a work of art yourself. So, stay tuned as Temara Payton unveils her top recommendations and fashion must-haves for an unforgettable day at BUTTER. Your festival wardrobe is about to get a major upgrade! This is a festival you won’t want to miss!

