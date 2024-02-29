Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

What’s new? Panera Bread overhauling its menu

Panera Bread overhauling its menu

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Panera Bread is set to revamp its menu, shifting its focus to cater more to breakfast and lunch clientele.

The move comes as the company acknowledges the challenges posed by a high-inflation economy, with customers increasingly seeking more budget-friendly dining options.

This strategic overhaul marks a departure from Panera’s previous efforts to expand its dinner offerings. Instead, the company aims to streamline its menu, introducing nine new items while enhancing the recipes of twelve existing salads and sandwiches.

This decision reflects Panera’s efforts to adapt to changing consumer preferences as it reportedly sees a return to the public market.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Assaulted teacher gets answers, national...
I-Team 8 /
Local organization helping youth who...
All Indiana /
The Quest: Empowering owners of...
All Indiana /
Misty Copeland to attend 45th...
All Indiana /
Man arrested after fatal shooting...
Indiana News /
Man convicted for role in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Michigan man convicted for fatal...
Crime Watch 8 /
Health Spotlight: Young man receives...
Health Spotlight /