What’s new? Panera Bread overhauling its menu

Panera Bread is set to revamp its menu, shifting its focus to cater more to breakfast and lunch clientele.

The move comes as the company acknowledges the challenges posed by a high-inflation economy, with customers increasingly seeking more budget-friendly dining options.

This strategic overhaul marks a departure from Panera’s previous efforts to expand its dinner offerings. Instead, the company aims to streamline its menu, introducing nine new items while enhancing the recipes of twelve existing salads and sandwiches.

This decision reflects Panera’s efforts to adapt to changing consumer preferences as it reportedly sees a return to the public market.