WISH-TV reporter shares solar eclipse experience from a plane

Taking in the eclipse from above

Experiencing a solar eclipse from a plane can be beautiful and unique. Here’s what it might be like:

Viewing from Above: Being in a plane during a solar eclipse offers a different perspective than viewing it from the ground. You’re above the clouds, which can provide a clearer view of the eclipse without the obstruction of buildings or trees. Unique Lighting: As the moon passes in front of the sun, the lighting conditions both inside the plane and outside will change dramatically. The sky may darken significantly, creating an eerie atmosphere inside the cabin. It’s almost like experiencing a sudden dusk in the middle of the day. Panoramic View: Depending on your seat and the position of the plane relative to the eclipse, you might have a panoramic view of the eclipse as it unfolds across the horizon. This can be a breathtaking sight, offering a perspective of the Earth and the eclipse that few get to experience. Shared Experience: One of the most memorable aspects of witnessing a solar eclipse from a plane is the shared experience with fellow passengers. It’s not every day that you get to witness such a rare celestial event together with a group of strangers, which can create a sense of camaraderie and awe among passengers.

Joining us today is WISH-TV’s I-Team 8 Reporter Cat Sandoval to share her experience being in the air during the solar eclipse!

Take a look at the full interview above and below to hear all about it. It was truly an experience like no other for Sandoval.