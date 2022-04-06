All Indiana

News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun to be Clayton Family Circle Honor recipient

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Later in April, Marian University will host the 13th annual Clayton Family Circle of Honor ceremony, and one of WISH-TV’s own is getting a big honor.

WISH-TV sports director Anthony Calhoun is now a Clayton Family Circle of Honor Inductee.

He’s in great company because prior recipients include Andrew Luck, Tamika Catchings, Bob Knight, Chris Ballard, Slick Leonard, Chuck Pagano, Lou Holtz and others.

Steve Downing, the director of athletics at Marian University, joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to share what this honor means, why Calhoun was chosen and how people can get tickets to this big event.

The Circle of Honor Induction Dinner is taking place on Wednesday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Marian University Arena/Convocation Center.

Tickets are $250.00 for individuals and $2,500 for a table of 10.

For more information click here and here.