Woman decorating yard for Indianapolis 500 supports food bank’s campaign

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A Speedway woman is supporting a special cause while getting in the spirit of this year’s Indianapolis 500.

While a group of her neighbors participate in the first 500 Spectacle of Homes and decorate their houses in race-themed décor, she will also be helping support Gleaners Food Bank.

The food bank’s No One Runs on Empty campaign, which kicked off in 2020, is raising awareness for Hoosiers who are facing food insecurity and who are newly in need after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brenda Hamm says she was a race fan before starting to live in Speedway more than 30 years ago. When IndyCar driver Marco Andretti decided to carry the mission for Gleaners, she decided to join the effort. In honor of the occasion, she’s having a food drive and will donate some proceeds from parking for fans in her yard on race day, May 30.