World Food Championships 2024 coming to Indy

Larry Dickerson is at the forefront of the culinary excitement as the 2024 World Food Championships come to Indianapolis, famously dubbed the Culinary Crossroads of America.

Happening over four days from November 8th to 12th, this spectacular event will draw over 1,500 competitors, including home cooks, professional chefs, and BBQ teams, from across the globe to showcase their culinary prowess.

Since 2019, Culinary Crossroads, spearheaded by Dickerson, has tirelessly championed the cause of bringing this prestigious competition to Indianapolis.

Through its statewide branding initiative, Culinary Crossroads has spotlighted Indiana’s culinary community, showcasing its people, products, places, and services.

With its vibrant food scene and rich culinary heritage, Indianapolis is the perfect setting for hosting such a world-class culinary event.

Through Dickerson’s leadership, the city stands poised to welcome participants and spectators to an unforgettable celebration of food and culture.