Yacht Rock Revue brings shows to Indianapolis, Fort Wayne

The band, Yacht Rock Revue, consists of seven musicians in their 40s who weren’t afraid to chase their rock star dreams, and they are set to perform in Indy and Fort Wayne this summer.

These hot dads in tight jeans now perform nearly 100 concerts a year around the country, playing mostly soft rock and covers from the 70s and 80s.

They’ve rocked on stage with John Oates, Eddie Money and Player, and they started performing as a side gig but they grew to have a massive following.

The groups’ singer, guitarist and spiritual leader Nick Niespodziani joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from their upcoming performances.

Yacht Rock Revue is appearing at the Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater in Fort Wayne on Thursday, August 18 and at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indy on Friday, August 19.

For tickets to the Indianapolis show, click here.

For tickets to the Fort Wayne show, click here.