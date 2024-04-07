‘All INdiana Politics:’ April 7, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” a Republican candidate for governor says she believes she has been called to run for office.

News 8 government reporter Garrett Berquist sat down with Jamie Reitenou, one of six Republicans running in the May 7 primary for Indiana governor, about her background in real estate and in ministry.

State senator vies for open 6th district seat

In January, Congressman Greg Pence announced that he would not seek another term. That set off a stampede of Republican candidates looking to succeed him.

Pence’s district covers East Central Indiana from the southern part of Indianapolis to Richmond. News 8 hears from one of the candidates in the May primary, Jeff Raatz. He has represented the Richmond are in the state senate for the past ten years.

“All INdiana Politics” panel breaks down the week’s politics

Indiana’s best political team breaks down some of the weeks topics: Thursday’s ruling by the Indiana Court of Appeals that upheld a narrow injunction against Indiana’s abortion ban on religious liberty grounds, Indianapolis curfew for teenagers, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on WISH-TV.