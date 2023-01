All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: Holcomb talks about year ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb talked wtih “All INdiana Politics” about his next political move and how he’ll also try to guide the legislature during its budget session that begins next week.

News 8 reporter Garrett Bergquist asked the Republican governor what he wants to accomplish.

Also, “All INdiana Politics” takes a look at the top political headlines of 2022 and what’s ahead in 2023 with some of the state’s best political minds.