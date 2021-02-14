All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Impact of Trump impeachment trial

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The main focus this week has been former President Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, but the Indiana Statehouse has seen big developments.

Indiana House Republicans unveiled their state budget plan and the changes it would make in education spending, along with a proposed tax on vaping liquids.

Plus Alexis Rogers hears from a lawmaker about a bill on pregnancy accommodations and why it wouldn’t force employers to do anything.

And the fight for control of Indianapolis moves forward.

Join Phil Sanchez for another edition of All INdiana Politics on WISH-TV.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Protesters say French anti-radicalism law is anti-Muslim

International /

Sorry, millennials, the 😂 emoji isn’t cool anymore

National /

BBC News banned in China, one week after CGTN’s license withdrawn in the UK

International /

2 Southern sheriff’s offices are offering Valentine’s Day deal for exes

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.