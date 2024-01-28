All INdiana Politics: Jan. 28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez sits down with Mark Hurt, a longtime lawyer and former assistant to Indiana Senator Dan Coats. Hurt discusses running for the Fifth District, his experience working for Coats, what separates him from other candidates, and much more.

Later in the show, Sanchez brings in Republican hopeful Danny Lopez, a candidate for House District 39. Lopez discusses his political background, the key issues he wants to focus on, the reasons he joined politics, and much more.

Last but not least, News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss the New Hampshire primary and criticisms of Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.