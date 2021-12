All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Looking back at 2021, previewing what’s ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final “All INdiana Politics” of the year reflects on 2021 and looks ahead to what might be coming in 2022.

The conversation starts with Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer.

Plus, President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan hits a road block after a dramatic turn of events.

That’s all on “All INdiana Politics,” only on WISH-TV. Also, find WISH-TV’s new “All INdiana Politics” Podcast, a part of the All Indiana Podcast Network, at wishtv.com.