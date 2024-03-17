All INdiana Politics: March 17, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with a candidate for congress who believes no one else in his race has the combination of health care, business, and government experience he can bring to Washington.

Later in the show, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez sits down with Republican candidate Bill Gutrich. Gutrich speaks about wanting to be a public servant, smart development, business development, and much more.

Last but not least, Bergquist brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Arielle Brandy and Republican Whitley Yates, to discuss the TikTok bill passing the U.S. House, Trump and Biden clinching nominations, and Governor Eric Holcomb signing the absentee student bill.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.