Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘All INdiana Politics’: May 19, 2024

All INdiana Politics: May 19, 2024

by: Jay Adkins
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” State Treasurer Daniel Elliott sits down with News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez to discuss Israeli bond purchases, Indiana bond bank funds, the state’s divestment from China, and more.

Later in the show, News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist travels to Connersville, where the Fayette County primary was decided by a single vote.

Last but not least, Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss Biden and Trump agreeing to network debates, Israeli bond purchases, lawmakers announcing summer committee topics, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indy 500 qualifying continues as...
Month of May /
Here’s what Tyrese Haliburton expects...
Indiana Pacers /
Sentencing to begin for Indiana...
News /
Rinus VeeKay’s wild first day...
Motorsports /
Kyle Larson reacts after qualifying...
Motorsports /
Person killed in crash on...
Local News /
IMPD: Man fatally shot at...
Crime Watch 8 /
Bullying leads to 10-year-old’s suicide;...
Local News /