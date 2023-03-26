‘All INdiana Politics’: Republicans seeking Banks’ seat in Congress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On this week’s “All INdiana Politics,” state Sen. Andy Zay and Judge Wendy Davis talk about seeking the Republican bid to run for a northeastern Indiana seat in Congress.

Both stopped at the WISH-TV studios to talk with News 8’s Garrett Bergquist.

Also on Sunday’s show, the “All INdiana Politics” team weighs in on the race to replace U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, who plans to run for governor. Indiana’s best political team also tackles issues facing former President Donald Trump.