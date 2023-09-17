‘All INdiana Politics’: September 17, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of “All INdiana Politics,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb travels to Japan to talk with Japanese business leaders about bringing some of their businesses to Indiana. Gov. Holcomb spoke to the Tomomi Nakamura, the CEO of Subaru. A new report came out Friday that Indiana was a finalist for a new Subaru EV plant. News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talks to Gov. Holcomb to discuss his trip to Japan, the UAW strikes, the 2024 election, his endorsement for the governor race, and much more.

Later on, WISH-TV Medical Expert and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams sits down with U.S. Drug Czar Rahul Gupta to discuss the national drug control policy, the increase in counterfeit drugs sold online, expanded treatment, expanding telehealth. and more.

Last but not least, News 8’s Kody Fisher brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Tom John, to discuss the impact of the UAW strike, the looming government shutdown, and the future for house speaker Kevin McCarthy.

