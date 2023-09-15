Report: Indiana a finalist for new Subaru EV plant

The logo of Subaru, the automobile manufacturing (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana may be the “most-favored location” for Subaru to build a new electric vehicle plant in the U.S., according to a new report from Reuters.

The story said Subaru CEO Atsushi Osaki told reporters this week that the automaker is still reviewing potential locations but that “the time to make a decision is coming close.”

Osaki met with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb this week, but specifics were not released.

The meeting was part of Holcomb’s week-long economic trip to Japan.

Gov. Eric Holcomb meets with Subaru executives during a week-long economic trip to Japan. (Photo courtesy X: @govholcomb)

A Subaru EV plant could match details of a ‘secret project’ presented to the General Assembly’s State Budget Committee last month.

The state was considering incentives to bring an unidentified $3.2 billion factory to Indiana.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation said the incentives would go for an “advanced manufacturing project” but did not specifically name the company.

The IEDC said the plant would create an estimated 1,400 “high-wage, future focused jobs” and be in north central Indiana, but did not provide an exact location.

The $120 million in incentives would be spread over multiple years and be based on project performance including investment, job creation and wage metrics.

In June, General Motors and Samsung SDI announced plans to build an EV battery cell plant just east of New Carlisle in St. Joseph County.