Spartz says unfinished business prompted her to seek another term

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Congresswoman Victoria Spartz on Friday said she doesn’t believe her primary rivals would serve her constituents’ needs and wishes.

Spartz for months in late 2023 indicated she was not interested in running for a third term in Congress. Then, on Feb. 5, less than a week before the filing deadline, she reversed course and announced she would seek another term. In an interview with News 8 for All INdiana Politics, Spartz said she has not been able to accomplish her goals in Congress, particularly with regard to border security and the national debt, and wants another chance to work on them. She said she would have filed earlier, but she was held up by budget negotiations in early January.

If elected to another term, Spartz said she wants to continue her work on drug price transparency legislation. She said medical debt is now one of the top issues facing voters.

“I’m telling you, there’s no lobby for the people, except if Congress wants to be it, and Congress hasn’t been very good at that because there is so much money,” Spartz said. “Hospital monopolies, insurance monopolies, pharma monopolies, spend a lot of money in Washington, D.C. to lobby.”

Republican Congressional candidates interviewed by News 8 so far have split on whether to impose a national abortion ban or leave the matter up to the states. Spartz said for now, she would prefer to let individual states decide whether and to what extent to ban abortion, though she added federal intervention might become necessary down the road.

Spartz said she took particular offense at rival Chuck Goodrich’s attack ads highlighting her support for aid to Ukraine, the country where she was born. She said she has lobbied hard for additional accountability for that money, saying spending without a strategy will only hurt U.S. goals in the long run.

