Amazon would bring jobs and more if it decides to locate in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – Greenwood is working to seal a deal with Amazon, that would create 1,250 fulltime jobs, making it the largest employer in Johnson County. But the hope is, the economic impact would go far beyond that.

For customers at the Revery in Greenwood, the biggest challenge for customers is steak or chicken. General manager J.R. Carter has a recommendation.

“My favorite dish here is probably our Scottish salmon. It is pan seared, skin on with sticky rice, a little bit of zucchini squash and some bourbon sweet soy on top of that,” said Carter.



Clearly, Carter’s biggest challenge has nothing to do with the menu, “Just generating new clientele and bringing in new faces. Regulars are wonderful. But getting new people in the building to help build clientele is often trickier.”

That’s why Carter is hoping Amazon will chose Greenwood for its new warehouse.

It would go on Allen Road, which already has infrastructure in place, due to Fed Ex, that bailed on the city earlier this year.

Greenwood Common Council President Mike Campbell believes the online retail giant would have a snowball effect on the local economy.

“It’ll draw new people to the area. It’ll create a bigger demand for all kinds of consumer goods; everything from homes to clothing to restaurants. It’ll be a huge impact,” said Campbell.

The Amazon receive center would bring 1,250 full times jobs, paying an average of $14.75 an hour with benefits.

City council voted 7-1 to approve a tax abatement that would save Amazon $7 million over 10 years.



“Even though it’s about a $7 million savings for Amazon, they’re still going to pay more then $6 million in taxes over a 10-year period,” said Campbell.

Amazon would spend $45 million building the warehouse and invest an additional $35 million on equipment.

And, maybe its employees will spend a dollar or two trying out that salmon at the Revery.



“Just continue to grow, we don’t look to stop anytime soon,” said Carter.

Amazon is expected to make a decision in the next month. According to Campbell, Amazon has narrowed its search down to Greenwood and one other, undisclosed city. Campbell believes the site’s close proximity to the Main Street and Worthsville Road interchanges on I-65 and infrastructure already in place give Greenwood a competitive edge.