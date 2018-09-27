AMBER Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old girl in Fort Wayne

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert was canceled as of 9:27 p.m. Wednesday. Both mother and daughter were found safely in Michigan.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl in Allen County.

The 1-year-old was last seen in Fort Wayne at 6 p.m. Wednesday and was believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen wearing a teal shirt and sparkly black pants.

The suspect is 27-year-old Ikeca Betzner. She stands at 5 feet 2 inches and weighs around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket with gray sleeves and faded blue yoga pants. Betzner is said to have curly brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.