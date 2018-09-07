Archie Manning speaks at Big Brothers Big Sisters event in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana nonprofit on Thursday night used its annual sports-themed fundraiser to announce work on its new $1.8 million location.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana announced it would begin renovations on the 20,000-square-foot facility at 1433 N. Meridian St., by mid-October. The nonprofit’s current offices are at 2960 N. Meridian St. The new location is part of a $7 million campaign called RISE: Reach more kids, Inspire new opportunities, Strengthen our community, Emerge boldly. It’s part of an effort to serve 1,500 children in central Indiana.

NFL hall-of-famer Archie Manning addressed the crowd at The Main Event on Thursday night, sharing plenty of stories about Peyton and Eli.

“It is a great cause, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, great organization throughout the country. Helping our youth, we’re always for that. It is great to be in Indianapolis, you know. Olivia and I miss coming, 14 years we came up here. Just always been a wonderful city with nice people and we cherish our memories, a lot of good times here,” Manning said.

News 8’s Anthony Calhoun served as the master of ceremonies. The fundraiser raised more than $375,000.