Attorney General Curtis Hill responds to allegations: ‘I want my name back’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday morning, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill responded to allegations that he inappropriately touched four women at an Indianapolis bar during a March end-of-session party.

Hill began his remarks by saying that as both a prosecuting attorney and attorney general he has respected the rule and process of law afforded by the Constitution, but that he has not been given that same right.

Hill said during the press conference that he “stood before you a condemned man” and refused to step down, even though many lawmakers, including Gov. Eric Holcomb have called for his resignation. Hill said he “wished he would’ve reached out to me regarding these accusations, before rushing to judgment.”

Hill went on to call the allegations false and that in this age of social media there is “an appetite for destruction.”

He ended his remarks by saying that he looks forward to the proper time and place to tell his side of the story and refusing to take any questions.

“A week ago I had a name and I want my name back,” Hill said as he ended the press conference.

The events in question are said to have happened at a legislative end-of-session party March 15 at AJ’s Lounge. During that party Hill is accused of inappropriately touching four women.

One of those women who has accused Hill of inappropriately touching her is Democratic State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon of Munster. On Friday, July 6, Reardon, wrote a column for The Northwest Indiana Times that details her being grabbed by Hill.

Also, on July 6, Indiana Inspector General Lori Torres announced that her office would be conducting an investigation into the allegations.

On July 5, several lawmakers and Holcomb publicly called for Hill’s resignation.

Reardon issued this statement in response to A.G. Hill’s address to the media:

“When we take the oath of office, to serve the citizens of Indiana, we agree to be held to a certain standard and honor the trust the public has placed in us. Curtis Hill, through his actions has betrayed the public trust, and lied about his actions to the very citizens he serves. I will continue to cooperate with any and all investigations into this matter until such a time that Curtis Hill is held accountable for his abhorrent behavior. “

