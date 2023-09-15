Beautiful Friday, spotty rain chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our pleasant weather continues for the next several days, with very limited rain chances possible over the weekend.

This morning:

Another crisp and clear start this morning, with several communities falling into the 40s.

Friday:

Quiet weather continues today, with abundant sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. Highs top out in the mid 70s.

Friday night:

Mostly clear, quiet and cool with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Saturday:

Bright and crisp start to the day. An approaching cold front will increase cloud cover through the day. Showers chances look small, but are possible by Saturday night.

Highs top out in the upper 70s/lower 80s.

Sunday:

Clouds hang around with a few spotty showers – especially in the morning hours. Rainfall amounts will likely be light.

Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

Needing rain:

Unfortunately, we don’t have many beneficial rain chances over the extended forecast. We’ve only received just over 10% of our average rainfall over the last 30 days. Much of the state is now considered in an abnormal dry state.

There is some hope, however. The 8-14 day outlook shows a slight signal for above average precipitation.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures will be falling back slightly on Sunday and Monday, but all signs are to a warming trend for the end of the week into next weekend, with highs returning to the 80s long term.