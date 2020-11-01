Blustery and chilly Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gusty winds and falling temperatures will make for a chilly start to the month of November.

Today:

Cold front swinging thorugh the state this morning is sparking isolated showers. Any rain chances should move out of the state by mid morning.

Winds have already picked up as the front is moving through. Expect gusts to get as high as 40 mph heading into the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will slowly fall through the late morning and afternoon. Wind the stronger winds, wind chill values will likely hang in the 20s for much of the day.

Tonight:

Winds will ease back a bit. Skies will quickly clear out, paving the way for a very chilly overnight. Lows fall to the middle 20s.

Monday:

Bright and chilly start to the work week. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s.

8 day forecast:

A nice warming trend is on tap for the week. 50s should return to the forecast as early as Tuesday, and several days in the 60s will start on Wednesday. We should be a touch warmer heading into next weekend, as highs will flirt with 70° for Friday and Saturday. We should remain rain free for the entire extended.