Body of missing Columbus boy recovered in river

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a boy who had been missing since Thursday was found Saturday morning. 

The body of 6-year-old Brendan Sperry was found around 7:45 a.m. roughly a half mile south of the State Road 46 bridge during a search of the area in the east fork of the White River. 

Sperry was swept away from a Flat Rock River sandbar Thursday afternoon while he was playing with his mother and others.

The search for Sperry included boats, drones and helicopters.

A Department of Natural Resources report said 29 people 12 and younger drowned in 2017 in Indiana. Most of those drownings were in private ponds and pools.

