Boone County woman arrested for arson, auto theft

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Boone County woman has been taken into custody for arson, auto theft and residential entry, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO says that one July 16, just after 3 a.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 1700 block of West Blubaugh Avenue in Thorntown, Indiana for theft of an automobile.

The homeowners told deputies that they arrived home to find their home and a number of buildings around their house broken into as well as their Ford pickup truck and a firearm missing.

Deputies say that approximately an hour later, they responded to a fire in a cornfield in the 1000 of E 300 North in Lebanon. It was later determined that it was the stolen pickup truck which was engulfed in flames.

However, the missing firearm was nowhere to be found.

Then on July 17, a tip identified the possible suspect as Tiffany Shull as well the location of the stolen firearm. After arriving on the scene provided by the tip, deputies did locate the firearm, but Shull was nowhere to be found.

However, on July 18, the Lebanon Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious person dancing in the street. That person was soon identified as Tiffany Shull. She was then taken into custody, transported to teh Boon County Jail.

Deputies say that during questing Shull admitted that she had committed residential entry, auto theft and arson.

Shull faces preliminary charges for residential entry, auto theft and arson.