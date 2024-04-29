Two juveniles accused of stabbing other juvenile in the back in Boone County

Blue illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. Two juveniles in Boone County were detained after deputies say they stabbed another juvenile in the back on April 28, 2024. (WISH Photo)

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Two juveniles were detained after police say they stabbed another juvenile in the back with a knife during an incident in Boone County on Sunday evening.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the stabbing unfolded around 4:18 p.m. near North Pearl Street and County Road 650 North in Thorntown.

Deputies were called to the scene and when they arrived, they found one juvenile with a stab wound in the back. Officers quickly located the two suspects and detained them.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide any information on the juveniles’ ages or if adult charges would filed in the incident. They also didn’t say what led up to the stabbing.