Brownsburg gaming lounge employees undergo implicit bias training

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – Employees at Press Play Gaming Lounge will go through implicit bias training in wake of racial tension across the country.

Implicit bias is unconscious or hidden bias and often negative associations that people unknowingly hold. It’s expressed automatically without conscious awareness.

Press Play Gaming Lounge CEO and owner Ray Embry tells News 8 the training will help bring inclusion to all of its customers.

The business is a family fun entertainment space for all ages. It’s been open since June.

The gaming lounge has physical activities, virtual reality and interactive gaming systems. It also has a cafe, bar and lounge area.

About 50 employees will go through implicit bias training.

Embry said it will consist of videos, scenarios, presentations and discussions. He said implicit bias training is just another means of effective customer service.

“Some of them this is their first job and I just love the fact that they’re so inviting, they’re so welcoming and I get nothing but rave reviews from the people that come in here,” mentioned Embry. “My employees are the best. You’re going to get people who are naturally loud or naturally use their hands, some people may come in angry, but you don’t know why. I just want to help them understand things are OK and we can all figure that out together by helping the customer figure out what the issue is.”

However, Embry said the training won’t begin for another few weeks. Managers will go through it first to later guide the employees. Everyone will be required to sign an agreement acknowledging they understand the training given.

Press Play Gaming Lounge is open every day from 12-8 p.m.