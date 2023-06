2 new hotels coming to Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Two new hotels are coming to Westfield.

A Holiday Inn Express will be built on the southwest corner of U.S. and 191st street. It will have 97 rooms. It’s expected to open next summer.

Fairfield Inn and Suites will be on Grand Park Boulevard. It will feature 140 rooms. It’s expected to open in 2025.