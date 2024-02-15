3 Indiana businesses announce closings; 233 jobs lost

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Indiana businesses will be closing and cutting a collective 233 jobs based on notices recently published by the state Department of Workforce Development.

The state government shared the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letters on its website.

Gannett Publishing Services, which produces The Indianapolis Star and other newspapers in the region, will lay off 90 people by April 15 from its printing facility at 8278 N. Georgetown Road in Indianapolis.

Gannett Corporate Community in a statement to News 8 says its commitment to central Indiana area is “unwavering,” and The Indianapolis Star will continue to provide its news and advertising services.

Next, Elkhart-based Forest River will cut 83 jobs at No Boundaries Plant No. 77 in Goshen by April 19. The business was described as “Automobile and Light Duty Motor Vehicle Manufacturing” in the state’s WARN notice listing. Goshen is about a 45-minute drive west-southwest of South Bend.

Forest River describes itself as one of the largest recreational vehicle manufacturers in North America, producing class A and C motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, camping trailers and destination trailers.

Also, the closing of Integra LifeSciences in Lafayette by May 31 will eliminate 60 jobs.

The business does research and development in biotechnology from the facility off Sagamore Parkway near North Ninth Street Road.