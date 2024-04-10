3 new retailers open in Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Castleton Square Mall on Tuesday announced new tenants including a coffeeshop and a candy store.

Cath Coffee opened in Center Court near Macy’s department store. The family-owned coffee and tea

house serves delicacies with a Middle Eastern influence from Turkish Coffee, plus lattes, grab-and-go

pastries, and teas.

Sweet Treats Candy next to Food Locker features bulk and packaged candies, chocolates, suckers and gummis. The retailers also has plush gifts and gift boxes.

The Inspiration Co. opened next to Lids and across from American Eagle Outfitters. The retailers sells jewelry, gifts and apparel. Featured products include Inspire Me Bracelets with engraved sayings that “inspire change, encourage faith, and ignite passion,” the mall said in a news release.

The mall also announced plans to celebrate Earth Day on April 27. From 1-3 p.m., free kids’ activities and snacks will be provided while supplies last.

The Simon Property Group mall is on the northeast side at 6020 E. 82nd St.