Business

After the bell: Apple unveils iPhone 14; Regal Cinema owner files bankruptcy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Let’s be serious, it’s all about the new phones, right?

The iPhone 14 will come in a standard size and a plus size. The mini is gone.

Then you’ve got the Pro models, which feature an always-on display and improved screens. The best part, according to some, prices stayed the same: $799 for the 14, $899 for the 14 Plus, $999 for the 14 Pro, and $1,099 for the Pro Max. All phones have better cameras and batteries.

Apple on Wednesday also showed the new AirPods Pro, and a bunch of new Apple Watch models.

Mortgage applications drop

Here’s some more fuel to the “housing recession” fire.

Mortgage applications just hit 22-year lows, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. With rates above 6% and home prices not moving much, buyers are waiting. Some of them are choosing to rent instead.

Movie theater owner files bankruptcy

The owner of Regal Cinemas just filed for bankruptcy. Cineworld Group is the second-largest movie theater chain in the world. They own some 500 theaters in the United States. Cineworld considers the move a way to reduce debt, with company leaders saying they have access to $2 billion in financing to keep operating.