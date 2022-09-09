Business

After the bell: Railroad workers’ strike looms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a chance some 90,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike next week.

A strike could put the brakes on nearly 30% of the nation’s freight trains.

Workers want better pay and better schedules. One report shows if they strike, it could cost the nation’s economy some $2 billion a day and lead to more supply-chain issues.

Americans love their football, and they love betting on the games, too.

In fact, the American Gaming Association says some 46.6 million people indicated they will bet on the 2022 NFL season. The betting could reach a record $31 billion.

As of this month, 31 states including Indiana offer some form of legalized sports wagering.

Burger King to spend $400M

Burger King is trying to become the king again.

The chain announced a new plan to spend $400 million over two years to revive U.S. sales. Expect to see more ads and some store renovations.

Also, The U.S. menu will get a facelift.

Many franchisees say they’re on board.