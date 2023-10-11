Aviation company hoping to grow into national hub puts HQ in Fishers

The Jet Access facility is shown in this undated photo at Indianapolis Regional Airport in Mount Comfort, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Jet Access)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A company that provides aviation services at regional airports plans to move 63 employees by year’s end from locations around the Indianapolis metropolitan area to a headquarters in Hamilton County.

Jet Access has a “vision to propel the metro area to a national hub for private and general aviation,” says a news release from Fishers city government.

Corrie Bennett, vice president of marketing at Jet Access, told News 8 that the company will move into half of the third floor of an existing building at 9998 Crosspoint Blvd. in the Crossroads Business Park. That’s in an office, retail and commercial area between East 96th and 106th streets, just west of I-69.

Jet Access will relocate employees from operations at three metropolitan area airports: Eagle Creek Airpark on the northwest side of Indianapolis, Indianapolis Regional Airport near the Hancock County community of Mount Comfort, and Indianapolis Executive Airport in rural Zionsville in Boone County. The 63 existing employees are paid an average hourly wage of $58.71, according to an agreement that the Fishers Economic Development Commission approved Monday.

“The new headquarters will allow us to all be in the same building,” Bennett told News 8 in an email.

The agreement also says Fishers will give Jet Access training grants of up to $3,500 per new employee with a cap of $70,000. The agreement calls for the 20 new workers to be hired by June 30, 2025, with an average hourly wage of $34.68.

According to its website, Jet Access also offers services from these Indiana airports: Columbus Municipal Airport, Frankfort Regional Airport and Shelbyville Municipal Airport. Its services also are available at John C. Tune Airport and Music City Executive Airport in Nashville, Tennessee; Dallas Executive Airport in Texas; and Quincy Regional Baldwin Field in Quincy, Illinois.

Quinn Ricker, chief executive officer of Jet Access, said in the Fishers news release that the move will allow the company to “accommodate future growth” in one of the fastest-growing hubs for corporate headquarters in central Indiana. In the same release, Republican Mayor Scott Fadness said, “The team at Jet Access has a strong vision for the future of private jet travel and we look forward to supporting that growth.”