Batesville Casket Company to be sold

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — LongRange Capital, a private investment firm, has agreed to buy Batesville Casket Company.

Batesville Casket Company is a leading provider of death care products and services. According to a release, LongRange’s purchase of Batesville is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

“As longer-term oriented investors with an operational focus and significant carve-out experience, we look forward to partnering with the Batesville management team and its dedicated associates in further supporting the business for many years to come,” Bob Berlin, Managing Partner at LongRange, said. “We are greatly appreciative of Batesville’s long and successful operating history as part of Hillenbrand and we look forward to working closely to execute a seamless transition.”

The deal is valued at $761.5 million.

The Batesville Casket Company was founded in 1884.

“Batesville is a strong business with passionate associates who are committed to our customers and our mission of helping families honor the lives of those they love,” Chris Trainor, President of Batesville, said in a statement. “We are excited to mark this important milestone for Batesville, and to work closely with LongRange as we position the business for its next chapter.”