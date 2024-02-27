Business Insider correspondent weighs in on exit of free shipping, returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The growth of online shopping has also brought the expectation of free shipping, alongside hassle-free, no-cost returns. These have been accepted as the norm of online shopping.

But now retailers are looking to pull back on free shipping and hassle-free returns, which may bring a wave of changes for shoppers.

Emily Stewart, a senior correspondent from Business Insider, joined News 8 at Daybreak to discuss these changes and what policies businesses are putting in place to dissuade customers from making returns at all.

She also discusses the potential environmental cost of this era of online shopping, as well as the possibility of a return to the blanket policies of free shipping and returns.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.