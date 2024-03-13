DuJuan McCoy named 2024 Indiana Small Business Person of the Year by SBA

INDIANAPOLIS – March 13, 2024 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company for WISH-TV and WNDY) has been awarded the 2024 Small Business Person of the Year for the state of Indiana by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, announced that the winners “embody the grit and determination that power the U.S. economy.”

One business owner from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam was selected for individual State Winner awards.

McCoy will be recognized in Washington, D.C during the National Small Business Week (NSBW) April 28th– May 4th where he will also be a contender to win the top honor of National Small Business Person of the Year

McCoy won the award for being not only a strong advocate for small businesses and underserved communities, but for creating new jobs, advancing the economy, and using his platforms to educate and inform all the communities that he serves.

“Having launched my entrepreneurial TV Station career back in 2008 (during the financial crisis) via an SBA-backed loan, I am truly honored to receive the 2024 Small Business Person of the Year award for the state of Indiana,” McCoy said. “Thank you to the U.S. Small Business Administration for this incredible honor and for recognizing the great work that we at Circle City Broadcasting continue to do every day!”

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s mission is to help Americans start, grow, and build resilient businesses. The SBA was created in 1953 as an independent agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns; preserve free competitive enterprise; and maintain and strengthen the overall economy of our nation.