Lilly making ‘record-breaking’ investment in Indiana manufacturing

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Lilly and Company announced Monday that it will invest an additional $1.6 billion and add another 200 jobs at its two new manufacturing sites in LEAP Innovation Park in Boone County.

This brings the total commitment to the park by Eli Lilly to $3.7 billion and up to 700 new jobs, according to a press release.

Lilly’s commitments within LEAP Innovation Park represent the largest manufacturing investment

at a single location in the company’s history.

The up to 200 additional jobs announced Monday represent positions for highly skilled workers, such as engineers, operating personnel and lab technicians, who will utilize advanced technology to create innovative medicines. “Through these new facilities, Hoosiers will make life-changing medicines that patients around the world need to address serious health challenges, including diabetes and cancer,” said Lilly’s Chair and CEO Dave Ricks.

“We’re investing at record levels in our home state to help our communities and economy thrive and enhance educational opportunities for more students. We look forward to doing our part to make Indiana an even better place to work and live, while fostering cutting-edge innovation in our state.”

Lilly has introduced 19 new medicines, including Jaypirca (recently approved by the U.S. Food and

Drug Administration for mantle cell lymphoma), since 2014 and plans to introduce several additional potential medicines in 2023. These new facilities will expand the company’s manufacturing network for active pharmaceutical ingredients, support increased demand for existing Lilly products and play a key role in bringing the next generation of therapeutic modalities, including genetic medicines, to patients globally.