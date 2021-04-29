Business

Former Pacers fan favorite Jeff Foster opens Carmel wellness business

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — We could all use someone who knows about nagging pain.

Over the past two decades few Pacers, if any, have personified hustle like one tough as nails Texan.

Jeff Foster, welcome home.

Only Reggie Miller owns more seasons in a Pacers uniform than the former 6-foot-11-inch center, who carved out key roles off the bench for the better part of his 13-year career in Indiana.

Earlier this April, Foster dished out an assist as an entrepreneur, helping open central Indiana’s first Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy in Carmel.

“I mainly got involved because of those injuries from scrapping, diving on the floor and representing the great Hoosier state,” Foster told News 8. “I needed an outlet to help out with my back. That is how I ended up with Restore.”

The menu at Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy is wide ranging, and it begins with a chilling sensation that is sweeping the wellness industry.

“Cryotherapy is a chamber, it takes you down to, depending on the level, from (200 degrees below zero to 240 degrees below zero) Fahrenheit,” Foster said. “It brings all the blood from your body, from your extremities to your vital organs…. You walk out of here feeling like a new man or woman.”

“We have memberships ranging from $75 to $499. This is something if you want to come every single day of the week, multiple services or just once a week,” Heather Mesalam, Restore’s director of development, said.

This new spot may just help solve old problems.