Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

not so holly jolly for seasonal hiring

Seasonal hiring announcements are the slowest since 2013. Gray and Christmas, a consulting firm challenger, says firms announced 573,300 seasonal positions through October, with Amazon, Target, and UPS leading the way.

women now account for 50% of M.b.a. students

Women are now making up at least half of full-time M.B.A. students at the top five business schools.

The rising share of female M.B.A. candidates reflects business schools’ concerted efforts to recruit more women in recent years. This is according to the Forte Foundation, a nonprofit focused on advancing women into leadership roles via access to business education.

crypto conman could face decades in prison

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is convicted of stealing billions of dollars from customers of a doomed crypto exchange, in what prosecutors called one of the biggest financial frauds in U.S. history.

Jurors reached their verdict after a few hours of deliberation. The sentencing date will be set for Mar. 28, 2024. He could face a decades-long prison term.

youtube plans safeguards for young people

YouTube is implementing new safeguards that could help prevent the platform from sending teen users to potentially harmful content.

The platform plans to limit repeated content recommendations for videos on certain topics including content that idealizes certain body weights.

The change came out of work with YouTube’s advisory board of third-party youth health experts.

espn gambles on sports betting app

On Nov. 14 a new sports betting app by ESPN will go live in 17 states, including Indiana. Penn entertainment is transitioning its Barstool sportsbook product to ESPN betting and in less than two weeks it will officially switch brands.