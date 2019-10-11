INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Listeria chicken

Chicken sold at dozens of supermarkets and restaurants across the U.S. has been possible Liseria contamination.

Tip Top Poultry issued the recall for frozen, cooked, diced or shredded chicken, which was sold under various brands at stores, including Trader Joe’s, Aldi and Target.

The recalled products include ready-to-eat sandwiches and several types of chicken salad, as well frozen items, such as chicken pot pie.

Starbucks

Starbucks launched a revamped happy hour deal from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s a buy-one, get-one-free happy hour deal on any grande or larger handcrafted beverage.

The happy hour drives traffic during the slow afternoon time.

Delta hiring

Delta announced it will hire 12,000 employees by next year ias it expands its operations.

The CEO said the airline is hiring pilots, flight attendants and in other categories at the company.

The hirings start this year and will run through 2020.

Amazon

Amazon has dozens of workers reviewing clips recorded by its cloud cam security camera, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The report said Amazon only reviews clips that cloud cam owners submit for troubleshooting or footage that comes from employee testers.

Two of Bloomberg’s sources said that the clips reviewed sometimes include private interactions.