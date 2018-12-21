Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Blue collars

For the first time in years, blue-collar workers are harder to find than their white-collar counterparts.

That’s according to a new study published by the Conference Board, which found that blue-collar worker shortage could last well into 2019.

There’s been a high retirement rate for baby boomers, many of which worked in factories.

Whole Foods

Amazon’s foray into the grocery world last year with its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods might not be paying off.

According to Bloomberg, the world’s biggest online retailer has continued to struggle in the $840 billion-grocery.

The number of Amazon Prime members who shop groceries at least once a month declined this year, compared with 2017, according to UBS Analysts.

Prescription drugs

Prescription drug prices are going up on January 1.

Reuters reports about 30 drugmakers will raise prices in teh new year.

The drugmakers are ending a self-declared halt to increases made by a pharma industry under pressure from the Trump administration.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is bringing back its 2 for $5 dollar mix and match deal.

This time it includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese – the new one made with 100 percent beef.

Also part of the line-up are the Big Mac, the Filet-O-Fish and the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets.