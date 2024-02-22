Girls visit Indiana Statehouse for Advocacy Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of Indiana’s biggest companies on Wednesday hosted girls from across the state for a day at Statehouse, where the legislature is in session.

Columbus, Indiana-based Cummins Inc., which designs, makes and sells engines and other powering products, teamed up with youth nonprofit Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis for Advocacy Day.

Organizers say the goal was to show the girls how government works and to encourage them to be civically engaged.

Amy Adams, vice president of government partnership and funding for Cummins, said, “I think the biggest message to the girls is to believe in themselves and not be afraid to advocate for themselves, and we got a lot of questions about that, about how you can get confidence. So, it was nice being able to share some of our experiences about how to get mentors and leverage your network, and how to be just bold and take chances. So, that was pretty special.”

Cummins says 34 girls first heard from leaders at the company’s Indianapolis offices before going to the Statehouse to talk with lawmakers.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.