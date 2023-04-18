Hamilton County business plans $4 million expansion

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fire protection company is expanding its footprint in Noblesville with a $4 million project, the city government announced Tuesday.

Ryan Fireprotection will nearly double the size of its 50,000-square-foot corporate headquarters built in 2002. The facility is at 9740 E. 148th St. That’s in a commercial area just northwest of the intersection of 146th Street and Cumberland Road.

The expansion will include new LED lighting and more solar panels. The construction was expected to be completed by year’s end.

Eighty full-time employees work at the Noblesville facility. Ryan Fireprotection also has Indiana locations in Indianapolis, Valparaiso, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Bloomington, plus other sites in Cincinnati; Louisville, Kentucky; and Milwaukee.