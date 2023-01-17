Business

HMD Motorsports expanding headquarters to former Brownsburg Marsh building

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — HMD Motorsports announced their plan Tuesday to expand their headquarters to the former Marsh building in Brownsburg.

HMD Motorsports released a statement confirming the team’s plan to renovate the vacant building located at 843 E. Main Street, also known as the former Marsh supermarket.

HMD Motorsports says the building has been empty since 2017.

As the expansion begins, HMD Motorsports says this will add multiple employees to the community over the next five years. Construction is expected to continue through the spring and be completed by late summer.