Indiana engine maker to buy 2 vehicle manufacturing plants

A Cummins Inc. building in Columbus, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Cummins Inc.)
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Columbus-based Cummins plans to buy two Faurencia commercial vehicle manufacturing plants, one in Columbus and the other in the Netherlands.

Cummins announced plan totaling $142 million euros in a Tuesday news release.

The release said Faurecia has been a Cummins partner and supplier for more than a decade. The purchase would enhance the Cummins’ Emission Solutions business. Government regulatory approvals are pending in the United States, Germany and the Netherlands. The purchase could be completed by year’s end.

“Cummins intends to finance the transaction using cash on the company’s balance sheet,” the release said.

