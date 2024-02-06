Lilly reports $2B profit in Q4 fueled by diabetes, weight loss drugs

The Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis is shown on April 26, 2017. LIlly reported nearly $2 billion in profits during Q4 of 2023, attributing the increase to diabetes and weight loss drugs like Zepbound and Mounjaro. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eli Lilly and Company announced Tuesday morning it posted a $2.19 billion profit for the final three months of 2023, fueled largely by a boom in sales for diabetes and weight loss drugs.

Lilly says its new drugs, including Mounjaro and Zepbound, accounted for over $2 billion in sales worldwide between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.

The Indianapolis-based drugmaker’s earnings beat Wall Street expectations.

A report from Business Insider says Wall Street analysts anticipated the company to report an earnings per share of $2.31. In turn, the company reported earnings per share of $2.42, a 13% increase from 2022.

Lilly posted an annual profit of $5.2 billion, a 9% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s global revenue in Q4 was posted at $9.35 billion.

Lilly’s full earnings report for Q4 may be read here.