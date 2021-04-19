Business

Look inside the new automated Coca-Cola distribution facility in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Coca-Cola on Monday opened its new automated, $60 million distribution center in Boone County.

The facility employs more than 450 people in warehouse, distribution, sales, and equipment services, the company said in a news release. Over 20 million cases of goods will be distributed each year.

The Whitestown facility also include employees and vehicles for Red Classic Transit, including a fleet shop, for Coca-Cola’s transportation subsidiary.

Coca-Cola released 50 employees in mid-April at Lafayette, where it ceased operations prior to the Whitestown opening. The company told Inside INdiana Business in February that most of those employees were offered the chance to relocate to Whitestown.

The company also said in the release that nearly 200 teammates will continue production operations at our Indianapolis production facility, which has increased capacity due to an over $18 million investment to add a sleek can production line.