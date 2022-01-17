Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

In its 15th annual Fjord Trends Report, Accenture found five major changes businesses and employees should adapt to as society evolves.

Come as you are

People have begun to question who they are and what matters to them.

Brands can tailor their services to a specific consumer.

End of abundance thinking

Supply chain issues and concern about the environment are taking over.

New frontier of the internet

The metaverse got a lot of attention in the past year.

The new frontier of the internet will create new jobs and offers a new place to make money.

Immediate access to information

Consumers are getting used to having immediate access to information.

Accenture believes that trend will continue.

Importance of care

Care became an important part of people’s lives last year.

That includes self-care, care for others and channels to deliver care.