Business

Monday's business headlines

Here's a look at Monday's business headlines with Jane King.

Anesthesiologists are highest paid occupation in Indiana

If you want to make money in Indiana – become a physician.

Bureau of Labor statistics data show anesthesiologists are the highest paid occupation at $282,000.

Every state but Texas had a physician of some sort as the top earners.

Winter storms, spiking energy prices could lead to heating costs

This month’s blast of winter weather will mean that many Americans could face record-high heating costs this year.

Cold weather, ice and snow have blanketed much of the United States in recent days.

That could send already sky high heating bills up even more, due mainly to spiking fuel prices.

Natural gas, which is used to heat nearly half of all us homes, is 32% more expensive than it was a year ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency.

Meat piling up at steakhouses

Meat is piling up at steakhouses as COVID-worried customers cancel reservations.

Fox Business reports restaurants stocked up on meat in the early fall as people were going out more but them omicron hit.

Many have put it in a freezer until diners come back.

Spider-man keeps climbing

Add another notch on “Spider-man: No Way Home’s” long list of box office achievements.

Over the weekend, Sony’s comic book adventure became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69 billion at the worldwide box office.

It surpassed Jurassic World and The Lion King.